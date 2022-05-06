WASHINGTON, D.C. - A new, confidential hotline will launch Sunday to support new and expecting mothers experiencing mental health challenges.
The U.S. Health and Human Services Department’s Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) announced the launch of the Maternal Mental Health Hotline, the launch of which will coincide with Mother's Day.
The hotline was launched with an initial $3 million investment to provide counselors to new and expecting mothers for mental health support. This announcement comes during Mental Health Awareness Week and Mental Health Awareness Month to support.
“This new Maternal Mental Health Hotline will not only advance our priorities of tackling the nation’s mental health crisis, but also support our efforts to ensure healthy pregnancies and support new parents, ” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in a news release.
The release said the hotline reflects Biden-Harris administration’s approach to transforming mental health services and HHS efforts to improve health outcomes and reduce pregnancy-related health disparities.
Those who contact the hotline can receive support through brief interventions from trained counselors who are culturally and trauma-informed and referrals to both community-based and telehealth providers as needed. Callers also will receive evidence-based information and referrals to support groups and other community resources.
“Today, we are creating a safe space for expecting and new moms who are experiencing maternal depression, anxiety or other mental health concerns to have confidential conversations and get the support they need,” said HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson in the release. “Moms can call or text 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS and connect with a counselor at no charge.”
The Maternal Mental Health Hotline is accessible by phone or text at 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS (1-833-943-5746) in English and Spanish. It is not an emergency response line and individuals experiencing behavioral or mental health crisis should contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).