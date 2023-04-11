JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed an amicus brief Monday alongside 18 other states supporting Florida's HB 5, which prohibits abortions after 15 weeks.
According to a press release from Bailey's office, Planned Parenthood is challenging the anti-abortion law in the Florida Supreme Court.
The brief notes that there should be exceptions for "life, health and fetal abnormality."
Following last year's decision in the landmark case Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization, the 18 different attorneys general argue that states which uphold abortion rights are "imposing a regime that undermines our democratic tradition."
"I want to enforce the laws as written and protect unborn children from this blatant attack on state sovereignty," Bailey said.
Attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia joined AG Bailey in filing the brief, which can be read in its entirety here.