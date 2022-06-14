JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry filed a motion for preliminary injunction Tuesday in their lawsuit against President Joe Biden and other top-ranking government officials.
The lawsuit alleges that the officials colluded with social media corporations like Meta, Twitter and YouTube to censor and suppress free speech, arguing that the government-led online censorship affects enormous segments of the American population.
Specifically, the motion asserts that the censorship affects speech relating to particularly prominent matters of public concern, such as speech relating to COVID-19 policies and election integrity.
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Martin Kulldorff, both former professors of medicine at Stanford and Harvard respectively, testified that they experienced censorship, according to a news release.
According to their affidavits, the doctors faced censorship on social media for participating in the publication of The Great Barrington Declaration, which criticized the government's handling of the pandemic, as well as participating in a roundtable with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about how children should not be required to wear face masks.
The motion uses these affidavits to claim that the government has colluded with social media corporation to shadow-ban, de-platform, de-monetize, restrict access and suspend speakers, both temporarily and permanently.