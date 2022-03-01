MISSOURI − State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has requested an emergency meeting of the MOSERS Board of Trustees regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
MOSERS stands for the Missouri State Employees' Retirement System.
Fitzpatrick says he requested the meeting to prevent the future purchase of Russian securities and to "discuss the strategic divestment of existing Russian holdings."
“Vladimir Putin is a madman and it’s time for the world to cut him off. In Missouri, that starts with MOSERS," Fitzpatrick said. "When he is isolated and alone, Ukrainians and Russians will have their countries back. Missouri stands with the Ukrainian people.”
Fitzpatrick also called on other Missouri pension plans to make sure that no public funds enter the Russian economy during the conflict.
As of last week, MOSERS holds about $13 million in Russian securities, Fitzpatrick said.