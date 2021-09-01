LOUISIANA − Missouri Task Force 1 was in the right place at the right time on Wednesday morning.
While traveling to their forward base of operations, Missouri Task Force 1 saw a car crash. Task Force 1 physicians and paramedics rendered aid to victims of the accident until local fire and EMS arrived.
The team conducted search and reconnaissance operations in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana on Tuesday. It collected damage assessment and provided aid and disaster recovering information to Jefferson Parish citizens.
On Wednesday, the Task Force continued its damage assessments. The force currently has six crews out assessing north central Jefferson Parish in an area from Lake Pontchartrain to the Mississippi River.
You can monitor the task force by following the Boone County Fire Protection District on Facebook.