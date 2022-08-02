KENTUCKY − Missouri Task Force 1 is expected to complete its first flood recovery mission in eastern Kentucky Tuesday night and will move to a different area Wednesday.
At least 37 people have died, including children, and hundreds more are missing after severe flooding hit the area last week.
MO-TF1 shared another update on Facebook Tuesday. The task force is performing a wide-area search and targeted searches along the banks of Troublesome Creek in Breathitt County, Kentucky, by boat and foot.
The team is expected to complete their assigned search areas in Breathitt County Tuesday night and then prepare for another mission in a different area Wednesday.
A 45-person team left Saturday night for the mission and was prepared for a 14-day deployment. On Monday, the team said it sent two additional human remain detection canines after a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Missouri Task Force 1 also has two members separately deployed as part of the FEMA Incident Support Team in Hazard, Kentucky.