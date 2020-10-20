MISSOURI- Missouri September unemployment rates are down 2.1 percent from August, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In August 2020, the unemployment rate in Missouri was 7 percent. After the release of the new September 2020 unemployment rates, Missouri's unemployment rate decreased to 4.9 percent.
Missouri is one of the 30 states where unemployment rates are lower in September than in August- rates are higher in eight states, and stable in 12 states and the District of Columbia. All 50 states and the District saw an increase in unemployment rates from September 2019.
Missouri's unemployment rate in September 2019 was 3.3 percent, which has increased by 1.6 percent in September 2020. There are 121,000 fewer Missourians working this September compared to last September.
These statistics are measured by those who are defined as unemployed: those who do not have a job, but are actively looking for work. This does not include those with part-time or temporary jobs, or those who are not actively looking for work.