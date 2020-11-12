Moderna expects to know by the end of the month whether its Covid-19 vaccine works

(CNN) -- Moderna has finished accumulating data for a first analysis of its Covid-19 vaccine and expects to have an announcement on the vaccine's efficacy by the end of the month, the company said in a statement Wednesday.
Pfizer announced Monday that its coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective.
Moderna is conducting a clinical trial of 30,000 participants, with half receiving the vaccine and half receiving a placebo, which is a shot of saline that does nothing.
In order for Moderna's vaccine to be considered for authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration, at least 53 study participants needed to become ill with Covid-19.
The trial hit that 53 mark Wednesday, but Moderna doesn't know if the participants who became ill received the vaccine or the placebo. The company is now preparing data to send to the trial's Data and Safety Monitoring Board, an independent panel of experts.
That board will look to see how many of the participants who became ill received the vaccine and how many received the placebo. If a statistically significant number received the placebo, that means the vaccine is effective against the virus.
Moderna thinks the board will share efficacy results before the end of the month. And, since cases are rapidly rising in the US, more than 53 participants will become ill with Covid-19 by the time the announcement is made.