More than 1,100 flights canceled as winter storm moves into Northeast

More than a thousand flights were canceled in the United States on Tuesday and thousands more delayed as a winter storm bringing heavy snow, winds and coastal flooding moved into the Northeast.
As of 7 p.m. ET, almost 1,150 flights within, into or out of the United States had been canceled, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. More than 4,700 flights were delayed.
New York's LaGuardia International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport both had about 300 cancellations. Newark Liberty International Airport had almost 150 cancellations as of 7 p.m.
Boston Logan advised travelers to check with their airlines on flight status before coming to the airport.
Newark Liberty International Airport also urged travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport and to allow extra travel time.
"Today, a wintry mix of snow and rain is expected in the NJ/NY metro area. These conditions, and anticipated wind gusts, may cause hazardous travel conditions," Newark airport tweeted Tuesday.
Delta Air Lines has issued a Northeast weather waiver for travel on Tuesday and Wednesday. American, United, Southwest, JetBlue and Spirit have also issued waivers that allow passengers to reschedule at no cost for a limited time.