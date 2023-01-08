Mount Sinai Hospital continues moving infants out of NICU, diverts ambulances and postpones elective surgeries ahead of planned nursing strike

Zach Clapp, a nurse in the Pediatric Cardiac ICU at Mount Sinai Hospital signs a board demanding safe staffing during a rally by NYSNA nurses from NY Presbyterian and Mount Sinai, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in New York. Negotiations to keep 10,000 New York City nurses from walking off the job headed into a final weekend as some major hospitals braced for a potential strike by sending ambulances elsewhere and transferring such patients as vulnerable newborns.