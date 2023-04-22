Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Boone MO, Cole MO, Moniteau MO, Osage MO, Crawford MO, Iron MO, Madison MO, and Reynolds MO Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&