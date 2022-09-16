The National Institutes of Health will host a dedication ceremony Monday for the Roy Blunt Center for Alzheimer's and Related Dementia.
The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. U.S. Senator for Missouri, Roy Blunt, will be in attendance at the event.
The Roy Blunt Center for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias, located in Bethesda, Maryland, supports basic, translational and clinical research on Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. A news release says the center complements and enhances the work of thousands of researchers working to find a treatment or cure for these diseases.
Sen. Blunt has served as the senior Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies. He has led efforts to increase funding for NIH by nearly 50% over the last seven years, according to a news release. In Missouri, NIH funding supported $1.9 billion in new economic activity and more than 10,900 jobs in 2021.
The Alzheimer's Association honored Sen. Blunt with its Lifetime Leadership Award at event in May. The association said during Sen. Blunt's tenure on the committee, Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the NIH has grown substantially.
"These increases have enabled scientists across the country to explore new areas of research, advancing the understanding of the disease, exploring biomarkers, discovering potential ways to reduce risk, and working to move promising therapeutic candidates and diagnostic tools forward," a news release from the association said.
Monday's ceremony will be livestreamed online.