Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois, including the following areas, Adams IL, Brown IL, Calhoun IL and Pike IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Lincoln MO, Marion MO, Moniteau MO, Monroe MO, Montgomery MO, Osage MO, Pike MO, Ralls MO and Shelby MO. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Another round of thunderstorms is expected to develop this evening into the overnight period with locally heavy rain possible. Some areas within the watch have already received heavy rainfall in days leading up to tonight's round of thunderstorms. Locations that previously received heavy rainfall will be more susceptible to flash flooding potential. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&