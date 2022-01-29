Nor'easter hammering East Coast with blizzard conditions, and New England is bracing for the heaviest snow

A nor'easter is delivering heavy snow and fierce winds along much of the East Coast with more to come into Saturday night -- as many areas endure or await near-whiteout conditions and parts of New England brace for what could be record snowfall.
About nine million people were under blizzard warnings Saturday evening from New York to Maine, mainly in coastal areas, making for terrible visibility and dangerous travel.
A blizzard, by the National Weather Service's definition, requires blowing or falling snow, winds of at least 35 miles per hour, and visibility of a quarter-mile or less for at least three hours.
Strong winds also are pushing seawater ashore in parts of coastal Massachusetts and elsewhere, causing some street flooding and moving forecasters to urge residents to watch for more.
Some governments in the Northeast have banned vehicle travel for parts of the day, including Rhode Island through midnight, with a tractor-trailer ban also until midnight. And many are urging people to stay home.
"Hunker down for 24 hours, and sometime tomorrow, you'll be able to go back out and resume some of your normal activities," Tom Guthlein, Rhode Island's acting director of emergency management, said early Saturday.
At least 14 inches of snow had fallen in parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Long Island by Saturday afternoon.
In New Jersey's Atlantic City, howling wind was whipping snow sideways Saturday morning, and a CNN crew there could barely see anything a block away. The city crushed its all-time January snowfall record by Saturday, reaching a staggering monthly total of 35.2 inches of snow. It had received about 19.2 inches prior to the storm and added another 16 inches of snow on Saturday, CNN meteorologist Gene Norman said Saturday afternoon. The prior monthly record of 20.3 inches was set in 1987.
Up to 2 feet of snow could fall by Sunday morning from Long Island through Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, CNN forecasters said.
And Boston, eastern Massachusetts and parts of Maine could get more than 2 feet of snow, which could threaten Boston's one-day snowfall record of 23.6 inches set on February 17, 2003. Snow could fall at rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour in some locations.
"It's slowed a little bit and I think we're past the peak of the storm," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told CNN Saturday evening, adding, "but this is coming down hard and fast, and so it's been historic."
The storm became a "bomb cyclone" Saturday morning, meaning the storm strengthened rapidly and had the barometric pressure drop a certain amount within 24 hours, the Weather Prediction Center said.
The blizzard warnings in coastal areas from Virginia to New England excluded Philadelphia and New York City but snow still is hitting those cities, with nearly a foot possible in each.
Notable locations within the warning area include Atlantic City, New Jersey; the eastern half of New York's Long Island; Cape Cod, Massachusetts; Boston; and Portland, Maine.
Nearly 19 million people were under winter weather alerts across six states Saturday evening extending from southern New York to Maine and including New York City and Boston.
And blizzard conditions are possible into early Sunday from eastern Massachusetts to eastern Maine, the National Weather Service said. And much of the Northeast can expect "dangerous" wind chills, some dipping below zero, Sunday morning as the storm makes its way out, the service said.
More than 3,500 flights within, into or out of the US have been canceled Saturday, according to FlightAware.
Power outages in Massachusetts, with street flooding along coasts
Strong winds could lead to power outages -- and many already were reported in Massachusetts Saturday afternoon.
More than 120,000 customers in the state were without power as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to PowerOutage.us.
With winds pushing seawater ashore, some streets were flooding in Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard on Saturday morning, CNN affiliate WCVB reported.
On Nantucket, floodwater covered Easy Street and lapped up against some homes Saturday morning, video recorded by Blair Perkins showed.
High winds and snow pushed over several trees across the island while some areas were out of power because of downed wires, Nantucket Fire Chief Stephen Murphy told CNN on Saturday afternoon. Several roadways were also closed because of flooding, the chief said.
"We do have coastal flooding when we get these kinds of storms, but today was pretty intense," Jason Graziadei, an editor at the local newsletter Nantucket Current, told CNN on Saturday afternoon. "People (are) kind of just hunkering down out here."
Scituate, a coastal Massachusetts town southeast of Boston, had some mild to moderate flooding at high tide Saturday morning, with water splashing over seawalls, town administrator Jim Boudreau told CNN.
High winds have reached more than 70 mph, Boudreau said Saturday afternoon.
"When you have wind like that with the snow, the snow is almost like needles coming down hitting people," he said. "Visibility has been near zero, we're plowing the roads as quickly as we can, as fast as we get the snow off the roads the wind is blowing it back in."
"It's really treacherous out there right now," Boudreau said.
In Marshfield, another coastal Massachusetts town, about 4 feet of water came over the seawall at high tide, town administrator Michael A. Maresco told CNN.
More coastal flooding is possible, forecasters warned. Parts of Massachusetts and Long Island were under coastal flood advisories.
"The combination of strong northeast winds and high seas will bring storm surges that, if coinciding with high tide, would lead to minor or moderate coastal flooding," the weather service office in Boston said.
In Quincy, a city just south of Boston, the mayor warned people to stay indoors, saying even snowplow operators wouldn't be able to drive when the snowfall is heaviest.
"There's no way plows are going to operate when they can't see in front of their face," Mayor Thomas Koch told CNN Saturday. "Even after the storm is done, we'll be plowing for many hours afterward, to keep up with the wind blowing it.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a travel ban for large trucks on interstate highways for Saturday because of the severe winter weather forecast.
The travel ban took effect Saturday morning and will go through midnight for tractor trailer trucks, tandems and special permit haulers," MassDOT said.
Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm and took precautions a step further by signing a travel ban beginning Saturday morning and going through 8 p.m. due to whiteout conditions.
Rhode Island is expecting to record some of its highest snow accumulation totals through this storm, the governor told CNN on Saturday afternoon.
The blizzard-like conditions led Amtrak to cancel train service on Saturday for various lines, including Acela service between Washington, DC, and Boston as well as regional service between Boston and New York, the company said Friday.
Snow piles up fast on Long Island and in New Jersey
The governors of New York and New Jersey also declared states of emergency.
As a precaution, all Long Island Rail Road service was suspended Saturday morning, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.
Snow was accumulating fast Saturday on Long Island. More than 22 inches were reported near Long Island MacArthur Airport by Saturday evening.
Though more than 1 foot is generally forecast for Long Island, the eastern half could receive more than 20 inches, the National Weather Service said.
snowplow crews will work throughout Saturday night in Suffolk County on Long Island, but freezing temperatures and lingering snowfall will complicate efforts to clear the roads into Sunday, County Executive Steve Bellone said.
In Nassau County, where officials said snowfall totals ranged from 10 to 18 inches, County Executive Bruce Blakeman said Saturday strong wind gusts were expected later in the evening, and urged residents to stay home.
"Snow is dangerous, but wind is more dangerous," Blakeman said, adding there had been more than 50 car accidents by Saturday morning but roads later in the day remained virtually empty besides snowplows.
"If everybody stays off the roads, lets our workers do their job, by noon tomorrow I think we'll have this under control, and I think the roads will be a lot safer," he said.
In New Jersey, the Jersey Shore was "getting clobbered," Gov. Phil Murphy said late Saturday morning.
About 19 inches were reported in coastal Bayville by noon. At least 15 inches were reported in the morning in communities like Atlantic City, Asbury Park, Manasquan and Avalon, Murphy said.
He asked residents to be patient and stay off covered roads.
"It'll take us a few days to dig out of this one, and that's probably what's the realistic scenario," Murphy said.
Near New York City's Central Park, snowfall was lighter -- about 5 inches reported as of around noon. Some bundled people were jogging Saturday morning.
"It's a good chance to get some peace and quiet in the city," Chris Peck, pausing on his jog near the park, told CNN Saturday morning. "Kind of close your eyes and pretend you're out in nature. Nice change of pace."
Maryland, Virginia, the Carolinas and elsewhere
The governors of Maryland and Virginia issued states of emergency in their states.
By noon Saturday, parts of coastal Virginia received up to 6 inches, and coastal parts of Maryland and Delaware received more than 10 inches.
Parts of interior North Carolina and South Carolina got more than 2 inches of snow, with higher amounts in North Carolina's mountains.
Portions of Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia also have received more than 4 inches of snow.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.