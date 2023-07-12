Oath Keeper member and ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor acquitted of January 6 charges

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Boone County in central Missouri... * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 559 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Higbee, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Columbia, Centralia, Columbia Regional Airport, Hallsville, Sturgeon, Murry, and Harrisburg. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 124 and 133. This also includes Finger Lakes State Park and Jewell Cemetery Historic Site. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH