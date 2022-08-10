One injury reported after 5-alarm fire at Illinois recycling factory

MADISON COUNTY, Il. − Residents living near a Madison, Illinois recycling factory are asked to shelter in place after a 5-alarm fire erupted at the factory Wednesday morning.
St. Louis NBC affiliate KSDK reports one employee was injured at the Interco recycling factory, near Granite City, Illinois. Their condition was not immediately available.
Those who live in a one-mile radius of the factory are asked to shelter in place. This means people should stay inside, close all doors and windows and turn off the air conditioning.
KSDK reports a Madison County Hazardous Materials team is monitoring the air to determine when the shelter-in-place order will be lifted.
First responders said the fire could go on for hours. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
KOMU 8 will provide updates as they become available.