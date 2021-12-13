COLUMBIA - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the Amazon warehouse collapse in Edwardsville, Illinois, according to a spokesperson.
This comes after a Friday tornado killed six workers in the facility. Another person was injured and 45 people were rescued safely. According to CNBC, OSHA has six months to issue citations and determine whether it needs to issue any penalties or fines.
An Amazon spokesperson told CNBC in a statement: “OSHA investigates all workplace fatalities and we are supporting them.”
As the investigation unfolds, people from across the state are speaking out on social media. Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush posted the following on Twitter:
Etheria S. Hebb was single mother to a 1-year-old son.Deandre S. Morrow was only 28 years old.They lived in my district. And Amazon's greed killed them when they were forced to work during a tornado.May they rest in peace. And may we get the justice they deserve.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) December 13, 2021
This tragedy comes just before one of the busiest times of the year for all shipping companies.
Here in mid-Missouri, one shipping company owner said his mom lives in Edwardsville, so the situation hits close to home. But on a week like this, he still has work to do.
"This will be the busiest Monday of the year," owner of Postal Sign & Express Chad Roberts said.
After what's already been a tough year in pandemic, Roberts said shipping packages is no exception. He said he doesn't think the warehouse collapse will delay much in mid-Missouri, but it could cause some delays statewide.
One Columbia resident was returning an Amazon package to Postal Sign & Express on Monday. She said she hopes her family across the country can still receive their Christmas gifts, but the weekend collapse brings out the real meaning of this time of year.
"Gifts are important, but family being together is even more important," Sandy Henderson said.
Her family isn't going to be altogether this year, but she said it's still a time of year she's looking forward to.
"My husband is a cancer survivor," she said.
Roberts echoed Henderson's message, nodding to all other shipping company employees this time of year, including those impacted by the warehouse collapse.
"Be kind to anyone in the service industry this time of year, because they're all hard workers," Roberts said.
As the week progresses, Roberts said it would be smart to make sure you've sent out all your packages before it gets too late.
A GoFundMe has set up a way to donate to verified tornado outbreak fundraisers to assist those impacted by this weekend's tornados.