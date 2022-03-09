Pelosi strips Covid relief from massive spending bill after Democratic revolt

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that nearly $16 billion in Covid-19 relief will be stripped out of a massive spending bill after Democratic leaders faced problems locking down votes amid a last-minute dispute within their party over the issue.
The massive spending bill, which includes billions in aid to Ukraine, is the product of months of negotiations, but the sprawling legislative text, which runs 2,741 pages, was released at around 1:30 a.m. ET Wednesday morning just hours before House leaders planned to try to jam it through the chamber and leaving little time for lawmakers to review the measure. Lawmakers are under pressure to pass the bill, known on Capitol Hill as the omnibus, ahead of a Friday deadline when government funding is set to expire in order to avert a shutdown.
But instead of moving swiftly to pass the legislation, Democrats became embroiled in an intra-party fight Wednesday afternoon that threatened to derail the effort as members voiced frustration and anger over how leadership had handled the process.
A number of House Democrats revolted over a plan to use funds from the American Rescue Plan, a pandemic relief bill passed last year, to offset the cost of Covid response in the new legislation. The provision would have impacted 30 states and Democrats representing affected parts of the country argued it would hurt their states by taking away money they had been previously promised.
Democratic leaders had attempted to offset the cost of the Covid relief following widespread opposition from Republicans who had argued there should be a full accounting of already allocated Covid money before extending further relief.
Ultimately, facing pushback from both sides, Pelosi announced the Covid relief would be stripped from the government funding package.
"Because of Republican insistence — and the resistance by a number of our Members to making those offsets — we will go back to the Rules Committee to remove COVID funding and accommodate the revised bill," Pelosi wrote in a letter Wednesday afternoon.
"It is heartbreaking to remove the COVID funding, and we must continue to fight for urgently needed COVID assistance, but unfortunately that will not be included in this bill," Pelosi said.
Behind closed doors, Pelosi was angry at Democratic members who revolted over the Covid relief offsets — and the meetings were extremely tense, including with Rep. Mark Pocan, a source familiar with the matter said.
Members felt blindsided by the deal that was cut — and Pelosi was upset that they were forced to strip out new Covid relief money, the source said.
Democratic dispute threatens to hold up the bill
In addition to $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine, the bill initially set out to provide $15.6 billion in Covid relief money. But a number of House Democrats argued that provisions to offset the roughly $16 billion in Covid relief money hurt their states.
The reason Democratic lawmakers from states like Washington, Michigan and Ohio, and others were upset is because they believed the money from the American Rescue Plan that was being allocated as an offset for the government funding bill is money that was promised to their states that they have yet to receive, a Democratic aide told CNN.
In a letter to Democrats explaining the offset, Pelosi wrote, "the Administration identified $8 billion from the American Rescue Plan programs that have expired with remaining funds available. Democrats were also able to ensure that the remaining payments to localities received no cuts in funding. Republicans continued to insist on state cuts, but we were able to ensure that all states receive at least 91 percent of the state funds that they expected to receive."
However, an aide explained that while some states got the money set aside for Covid relief all at once from the American Rescue plan, other states received their funding in two tranches, and the funding that is being reallocated from the American Rescue Plan now, they believe is that second tranche.
A number of House Democrats openly expressed anger and concern over the dispute.
"This deal was cut behind closed doors. Members found out this morning. This is completely unacceptable," Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota told CNN as she walked out of Pelosi's office.
Minnesota was one of 30 states at risk of losing Covid relief funding.
"Our states have planned for these dollars" she told CNN, "We fought like tooth and nail to get these dollars home to our state governments. And now we're sitting here this morning talking about that being called back is the option."
In statement, Missouri Democrat Rep. Cori Bush railed against the plan.
"We cannot turn our backs on the progress this money is intended to fund. In Missouri, this funding was already appropriated to help fund childcare, health care, housing, and our schools. To turn around and now say we're taking hundreds of millions of dollars back, in the name of bipartisan is just unbelievable. I vehemently oppose efforts to snatch back the lifesaving resources we need to fully and equitably recover from this pandemic," she said.
How lawmakers hope to avoid a shutdown
As part of the effort to prevent a shutdown, the House is also expected to vote on Wednesday on a stopgap bill to extend government funding through March 15. The Senate is expected to take up and pass this short-term funding extension in addition to passing the broader $1.5 trillion spending bill so that congressional clerks have time to finish processing the text of the larger bill before sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature.
A government shutdown is not expected to take place, in part because many lawmakers are anxious to demonstrate support for Ukraine amid Russia's deadly unprovoked assault on the country.
Aid for Ukraine as the country fights back against Russia's continued attacks has widespread support from both parties, and its inclusion as part of the broader spending package may help convince lawmakers reluctant to support other provisions in the bill to ultimately vote in favor.
But both chambers of Congress will have to act fast to pass the measure ahead of the looming deadline and any last-minute hold-ups could take the effort down to the wire.
What's in the legislation
The omnibus consists of a series of fiscal year 2022 appropriations bills to keep the government running in addition to emergency supplemental funding for Ukraine and Covid-19 response.
The annual appropriations measures provide $730 billion in non-defense funding and $782 billion in defense funding.
Of the $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine, money is set aside for humanitarian, defense and economic assistance. The bill also includes provisions for sanctions enforcement.
The emergency aid package sets aside $4 billion dollars to help refuges who have fled or were displaced within the country, increases the President's authority for defense equipment transfer to Ukraine and other allied nations to $3 billion, according to a fact sheet from the House Appropriations Committee.
Of the $15.6 billion for Covid response, there are provisions to increase domestic preparedness and global response to the pandemic. The bill sets aside roughly $4.5 billion for global health efforts, such as money for the Initiative for Global Vaccine Access, according to a fact sheet from the committee.
Among a wide range of other provisions, the omnibus will also renew the Violence Against Women Act and implement cybersecurity initiatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday.
"This historic legislation will carry major bipartisan legislation that has been in the making for years. The Violence Against Women Act, expired for too many years, will finally be reauthorized. New cybersecurity protections to fight against vicious cyber attacks to our infrastructure by Russia and other bad actors will also be incorporated," the top Democratic congressional leaders said in a joint statement.
Tight turnaround for voting
Any single senator could hold up quick passage of the bill and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will need consent from all 100 senators to secure a time agreement to approve the measure before the Friday at midnight deadline.
Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota said it was wrong for Democrats to jam the bill through quickly without adequate time to properly vet it.
"It's just dysfunctional to have something as large as this and then expect people to vote on it without having the opportunity to review it," he told CNN.
Asked if he would hold up speedy passage of the bill to give time to review the bill, Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee said, "at a minimum, I want a vote on my amendment," referring to his measure to end vaccine mandates.
GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky also said he would want amendments considered.
Adding to the short window between now and Friday, House Democrats have a conference in Philadelphia starting later Wednesday and lasting until Friday, when President Joe Biden is expected to speak there.
This story and headline have been updated with additional developments Wednesday.
