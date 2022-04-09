Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins fatally struck on Florida highway, police say

Dwayne Haskins, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist at Ohio State, was fatally struck by a dump truck Saturday morning while trying to cross a highway on foot in South Florida, police said.
Haskins, who re-signed with the Steelers just last month, was 24.
Haskins was trying to cross Interstate 595's westbound lanes in Broward County when the dump truck hit him, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
He was "walking on (the highway) for unknown reasons" when the incident happened, the patrol said in a news release.
Details about what led up to that weren't immediately available. News of Haskins' death drew statements of shock from the teams most closely associated with him.
"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement released by the team.
"He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community," Tomlin's statement reads. "Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken."
Haskins spent one season in Pittsburgh, playing no regular-season games while backing up longtime Steeler Ben Roethlisberger, who has since retired.
Washington selected Haskins as the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after the Ohio State standout finished third in voting for the season's Heisman Trophy, awarded to college football's most outstanding player, in the 2018 collegiate season.
Haskins played 16 games across two seasons for Washington -- starting 13 times -- before moving on to Pittsburgh.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time," Tomlin's statement reads.
Haskins re-signed with the Steelers for one year last month.
"I feel like I can be a starter in this league. I got drafted for that reason," Haskins said in January, according to Steelers.com. "I definitely believe I have the talent to. I just haven't put it all together yet. And that's something I have to do this offseason to put myself in position to play."
The Washington Commanders and Ohio State shared their condolences.
Haskins' second and final head coach in Washington, Ron Rivera, said Saturday he was "absolutely heartbroken" to hear of his former player's passing.
"Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him," Rivera's statement reads. "This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed."
The Ohio State athletics department released a statement saying it was "terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning."
"We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives," the statement reads.
CNN has reached out to Haskins' agent Cedric Saunders for comment.
In his 16 career NFL games at Washington, Haskins threw for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
