Portland firefighters rescue dog stuck in sewer pipe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters came to the rescue when a little pup got stuck in a sewer pipe in North Portland on Sunday.

Just after 2:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an animal rescue call at North Burlington Avenue and North Crawford Street. PF&R said a dog went into an exposed 6-inch pipe and crawled out of arms reach.

Firefighters used an underground camera system to find the dog and tried to coax him back out without any luck. PF&R said firefighters decided to dig and cut into the pipe to gain access to the dog.

After a few hours, firefighters were able to get the dog out and reunite it with its owner.

No other details about the dog or rescue were released.

