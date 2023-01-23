Portland firefighters rescue dog stuck in sewer pipe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters came to the rescue when a little pup got stuck in a sewer pipe in North Portland on Sunday.
Just after 2:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an animal rescue call at North Burlington Avenue and North Crawford Street. PF&R said a dog went into an exposed 6-inch pipe and crawled out of arms reach.
Firefighters used an underground camera system to find the dog and tried to coax him back out without any luck. PF&R said firefighters decided to dig and cut into the pipe to gain access to the dog.
After a few hours, firefighters were able to get the dog out and reunite it with its owner.
No other details about the dog or rescue were released.