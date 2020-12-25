President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sent a Merry Christmas wish to those across the nation. The First Lady tweeted the video on Christmas Eve.
.@POTUS & I send our warmest wishes to all as we celebrate #Christmas. May the love we share with our family & friends fill our hearts with peace & joy! pic.twitter.com/aR2HNhMDPr— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 24, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden and Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden also sent a well-wish for a happy holiday.
From our family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. pic.twitter.com/NzVEFFfrG1— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2020
Vice President Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence tweeted out a message for the holiday.
.@SecondLady and I wish you and your family every blessing and a very Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/WAC5WVVzbg— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) December 25, 2020
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff also tweeted out a well-wish.
Our traditions may look a little different this year but the love we share remains the same. From our family to yours, have a safe and very merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/RSjkHwvcU2— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 25, 2020