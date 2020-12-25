President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sent a Merry Christmas wish to those across the nation. The First Lady tweeted the video on Christmas Eve.

President-elect Joe Biden and Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden also sent a well-wish for a happy holiday. 

Vice President Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence tweeted out a message for the holiday.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff also tweeted out a well-wish.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED