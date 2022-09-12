WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) issued a public health alert due to concerns that ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits may be associated with E. coli. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The meal kits containing ground beef for this public health alert were shipped to consumers from July 2-21, 2022. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

10-oz. plastic vacuum-packed packages containing “GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN/15% FAT” with codes “EST#46841 L1 22 155” or “EST#46841 L5 22 155” on the side of the packaging.

FSIS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state public health partners are investigating an outbreak of E. coli with raw ground beef as the probable source of the reported illnesses.

Traceback information identified that multiple case-patients received ground beef distributed by HelloFresh in meal kits from July 2-21, 2022. Traceback of materials used to produce the ground beef is ongoing and FSIS continues to work with suppliers and public health partners on the investigation.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160 F. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature.

Those with questions regarding the public health alert can contact hello@hellofresh.com or by live chat.