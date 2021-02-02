Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Six More Weeks of Winter in 2021

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA – Pennsylvania’s groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Tuesday morning, predicting six more weeks of winter.
This year marked the first-ever virtual Groundhog Day celebration, visitor tuned in to see Phil make his prediction for the 135th time.
“Groundhog Day is a beloved Pennsylvania tradition that has been embraced wholeheartedly by Phil’s faithful fans from around the world for generations,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.
The story of the holiday tradition declares that if the groundhog emerges early on the morning of February 2 and sees his shadow, we will have six more weeks of winter weather.
Should he not see his shadow, according to tradition, we will have an early spring.
Last year’s event attracted more than 30,000 visitors to Punxsutawney, Jefferson County, located about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.