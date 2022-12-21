Purdue University Northwest faculty demand chancellor resign after racist remarks

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to Midnight CST Thursday Night. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 3 PM Thursday to Noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The rapid accumulation of snow will make travel extremely difficult, if not impossible. If travel is necessary, be sure to exercise extreme caution. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&

