The state funeral for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will take place Monday morning at Westminster Abbey.
KOMU 8 will bring you on-air coverage starting at 4:30 a.m. CST, with the funeral set to begin at 5 a.m. at Windsor Castle. Services will be streamed on KOMU.com and the KOMU 8 News app.
The Queen died on Sept. 8 at age 96 at her country home of Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
The service will be conducted by the Rev. David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, at Westminster Abbey, starting at 11 a.m. (5 a.m. CT).
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth Secretary General, will read lessons. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will deliver a sermon.
Towards the end of the service, at around 11:55 a.m., the Last Post will sound before the two-minute silence is observed.
The state funeral will be brought to a conclusion by the Queen's Piper, who at noon (6 a.m. CT) will play a Reveille, the National Anthem and a Lament.
Following the state funeral, the coffin will be conveyed from the hall to Wellington Arch -- again with King Charles III leading some members of the royal family on foot behind, while Camilla, the Queen Consort and others follow by car -- before making its final journey out of London to Windsor.
Its destination: St. George's Chapel, within the grounds of Windsor Castle, where a committal service will take place at about 4 p.m. (11 a.m. ET), conducted by the Dean of Windsor. Prince Philip's funeral service was also held there in 2021.
The Crown Jeweller will be present and, prior to the final hymn, will remove the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre, which will later be returned to Tower of London.
At the service's conclusion, the Queen's coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault below the chapel.
A private burial service will be held for the family later, and the Queen will be laid to rest with her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel. Located elsewhere in St. George's, it is where the Queen's father and mother were also interred, and where her sister Margaret's ashes remain.