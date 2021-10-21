JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Texas Attorney General Ken Braxton filed suit against the Biden Administration Thursday, seeking to resume construction of the wall along the southwestern border.
Schmitt says the Biden administration is refusing to spend money to continue building the wall. Schmitt also argues the refusal to use funds to build the wall is a violation the separation of powers.
The Biden administration issued a halt to the construction in January 2021. Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security canceled border wall construction contracts on Oct. 8, 2021.
“Without a border wall, illegal immigrants, coyotes, and bad actors can simply march across our southwest border and into the interior. The border wall needs to be built, the funds have been appropriated to continue to build the wall, and yet the Biden Administration outright refuses to do so,” Attorney General Schmitt said in a news release.
In the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020, Congress gave $1.375 billion to construction of the wall on the southwest border. The Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act provided the same amount of funds to build the wall, bringing the total to roughly $3 billion dollars.
Schmitt and Braxton were set to hold a press conference in El Paso, Texas Thursday afternoon.
