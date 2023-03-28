COLUMBIA - U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a resolution Tuesday calling for the shooting at a private school in Tennessee to be investigated as a hate crime "targeting Christians."
Three adults and three children died when a suspect identified as Audrey Hale started shooting at Covenant School, an elementary school affiliated with Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville. Hale was shot and killed by police at the scene.
In a news release sent Tuesday afternoon, Hawley called the shooting a "murderous rampage...but more specifically, it was a hate crime." The release further said Hawley sent letters to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Police investigating the shooting said they are investigating possible motives. Investigators described Hale as transgender and a former student at the school. Hale reportedly bought the guns they used in the shooting legally.