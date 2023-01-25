WASHINGTON − Sen. Josh Hawley has introduced a new bill that would ban a popular social media app across the United States. Colorado Rep. Ken Buck also introduced a House companion legislation.
The No TikTok on United States Devices Act would prohibit the Chinese-based app from being downloaded on U.S. devices. It would also ban commercial activity from TikTok's parent company, ByteDance.
Hawley and Buck say they believe that TikTok has become a "clear threat to American privacy and national security."
“TikTok poses a threat to all Americans who have the app on their devices. It opens the door for the Chinese Communist Party to access Americans’ personal information, keystrokes, and location through aggressive data harvesting. Banning it on government devices was a step in the right direction, but now is the time to ban it nationwide to protect the American people,” Hawley said.
Hawley and Buck say they hope to ensure privacy and security are protected from foreign entities.
Hawley introduced legislation to ban the app on government devices in 2020, and reintroduced in 2021. The act was signed into law last year.