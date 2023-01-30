WASHINGTON, D.C. - Senator Josh Hawley introduced the Cap Insulin Prices Act, new legislation to reduce the price of insulin, his office announced in a press release Monday morning.
“Insulin was discovered more than a century ago, yet too Americans who rely on it have difficulty paying for it,” Hawley said in the release. “Patients and their families deserve better.”
According to his office, the Cap Insulin Prices Act would:
- Set a $25 out-of-pocket cap for a monthly supply of insulin through private health plans.
- Reduce to $25 the out-of-pocket cap for a monthly supply of insulin through Medicare.
- Prohibit health plans from using prior authorization and step-therapy to steer patients to insulin products that are not best for them.
Last year, Senate Democrats tried to cap insulin prices at $35.
Hawley's office said more than half a million Missourians live with diabetes, many of whom rely on insulin to manage their chronic disease.
If the bill is passed, it would take effect at the beginning of 2024.