ILZ058-097>099-MOZ035-036-041-042-047>052-059-060-132130- /O.NEW.KLSX.WC.Y.0004.210214T0000Z-210216T0000Z/ /O.CON.KLSX.WC.Y.0003.000000T0000Z-210213T1800Z/ Audrain MO-Boone MO-Calhoun IL-Callaway MO-Cole MO-Gasconade MO- Greene IL-Jersey IL-Lincoln MO-Moniteau MO-Montgomery MO-Osage MO- Pike IL-Pike MO-Ralls MO-Warren MO- Including the cities of Bowling Green, Columbia, Fulton, Jefferson City, Mexico, and Pittsfield 324 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast Missouri and southwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves, making sure all exposed skin is covered. && $$