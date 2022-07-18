On Monday, Sonic Healthcare USA will begin testing for monkeypox using CDC's orthopoxvirus test.
The test detects most non-smallpox related orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox.
On June 22, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced that five commercial laboratory companies would soon begin offering monkeypox testing.
All commercial labs are now online, increasing testing capacity from 6,000 to 80,000 specimens per week.
“The ability of commercial laboratories to test for monkeypox is an important pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. “This will not only increase testing capacity but also make it more convenient for providers and patients to access tests by using existing provider-to-laboratory networks.”
Sonic can accept specimens through its network of clinical laboratories across the US.
Currently, Sonic will offer this testing at Sonic Reference Laboratory in Austin, TX, but is working to expand test capacity as needed.
Healthcare providers, nationwide, can order the orthopoxvirus test from Sonic just as they normally would order other tests.
People seeking testing for monkeypox must consult with their healthcare provider first.