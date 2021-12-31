Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch, sleet accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch, and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Illinois, and portions of central and east central Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to Midnight CST Saturday Night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. &&