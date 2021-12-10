Students who reported troubling Snapchat messages thwarted a potential mass shooting at a Florida campus, officials say

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 553 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUDRAIN BOONE CALLAWAY CAMDEN CHRISTIAN CLARK COLE DALLAS DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GASCONADE GREENE KNOX LACLEDE LEWIS LINCOLN MARIES MARION MILLER MONITEAU MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN OSAGE OZARK PHELPS PIKE PULASKI RALLS SHELBY ST. CHARLES ST. LOUIS STONE TANEY WARREN WEBSTER WRIGHT MISSOURI INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ST. LOUIS CITY