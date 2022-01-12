Pandemic price hikes didn't let up in the last month of 2021: A key inflation gauge hit a fresh a 39-year high.

The US consumer price inflation index rose 7% over the past year, the steepest climb in prices since June 1982, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

It was also a faster rate of increase than November's 6.8%, and higher than economists had predicted.

Stripping out food and energy costs, which tend to be more volatile even in non-pandemic times, inflation rose to 5.5% throughout 2021, the biggest jump since February 1991.

Separately, the food price index climbed 6.3%, while the energy cost index rose 29.3% over the past year.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

