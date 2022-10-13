Suspect accused of killing California family of four pleads not guilty

Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE DANGER AGAIN FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .Since Friday's weather conditions will be similar to today's, critical fire danger is expected during the afternoon hours on Friday once again. Elevated fire danger will exist across the rest of the region. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND EXTREME SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS... ...RED FLAG WARNING THAT WAS IN EFFECT TODAY HAS EXPIRED FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND EXTREME SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS... * AFFECTED AREA...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zone 079. In Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 034, 035, 036, 041, 042, 047, 048, 049, 050, 051, 059, 072, 073, 074, 075, 083, 084, 085 and 099. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest to West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Critical fire weather conditions are expected until around 8 PM CDT Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...On Friday afternoon in the low to mid 70s. * LIGHTNING...No lightning is forecast. * 10 HOUR FUELS...Less than 9 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are conducive for the rapid spread and growth of uncontrolled wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&