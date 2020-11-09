MISSOURI- Tanimura & Antle Inc. is voluntarily recalling packages of single head romaine lettuce due to possible E. Coli contamination.
According to the FDA, the packages recalled have a packed on date of Oct. 15 or Oct. 16.
3,396 cartons of potentially affected lettuce were shipped to 20 states, including Missouri.
No illnesses have been reported in relation to the recalled product.
The recall is based on a random sample conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development through their routine sampling program.
Tanimura & Antle recommends that any such packages of romaine lettuce be disposed of and not eaten.