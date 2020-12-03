(CNN) -- More than 2,800 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the United States on Wednesday -- the most the country has ever reported in a single day -- as health care officials say their staff and facilities are struggling to support burgeoning numbers of patients.
The number of Covid-19 patients in US hospitals Wednesday -- 100,226, according to the COVID Tracking Project -- also is a record for the pandemic.
One-day death totals can draw from delayed reports across several days. Still, recently soaring daily rates of infections and hospitalizations has various experts predicting the daily death count could regularly surpass 2,000 and 3,000, and perhaps approach 4,000.
The country's daily average of Covid-19 deaths across a week is 1,654 -- above its summer high of around 1,130 but lower than the pandemic peak above 2,240 in late April.
"By this time next week, we are going to be talking about 3,000 deaths a day -- that's 9/11 every single day," Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at George Washington University, told CNN on Wednesday.
Wednesday's death total was 2,804, surpassing the previous one-day high of 2,603 set on April 15, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Earlier, JHU's total for Wednesday was higher -- but that count was corrected Thursday morning because of an error found in one state's tally.
Daily coronavirus cases and hospitalizations also have been soaring -- prompting CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield to say Wednesday that the winter months are likely "going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation."
The 911 emergency call system is "at a breaking point," the American Ambulance Association, which represents all of the nation's ambulance services, said in a letter Wednesday.
"Without additional relief, it seems likely to break, even as we enter the third surge of the virus in the Midwest and West," the letter said.
As for cases: The country's average number of new daily Covid-19 cases across a week was 164,103 Wednesday -- nearly 2.5 times the summertime peak in July.