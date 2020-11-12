Tropical Storm Eta made landfall on the Florida coast Thursday, threatening to wash away bridges, damage piers and tear boats from their moorings.
The storm's fourth landfall took place just to the south of Cedar Key, Florida at 4 a.m., with winds of 50 mph, according to CNN meteorologist Michael Guy. Tropical-storm-force winds extend 115 miles from the storm's center, according to the National Hurricane Center.
More than 15,000 customers in Florida are currently without power, according to PowerOutage.US.
Western Florida was pummeled with tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain much of Wednesday. And officials in areas such as St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Madeira Beach have already responded to reports of roofs torn off and flooded streets.
Eta strengthened to a hurricane briefly on Wednesday morning, but then weakened to a tropical storm with 60 mph winds, according to the NHC. The hurricane watch for portions of Florida's west coast was lifted, but tropical storm warnings remained in place for Englewood to Suwannee River, Florida, and for Flagler/Volusia County Florida line.
In addition to tropical-storm-force winds and up to hurricane-force gusts, much of western and central Florida will receive another 1 to 3 inches of rainfall through Thursday -- adding to the more than 6 inches some areas already received in the last 24 hours, according to CNN meteorologist Michael Guy.
The onshore push from winds will result in 2 to 5 feet of storm surge along much of Florida's west coast, including the very vulnerable Tampa Bay area. Water levels are already 2 to 3 feet above normal and the water will continue to pile up over the next several hours.
"Cedar Key, north of where landfall is expected, is already reporting minor flooding ahead of the landfall," Guy said.
Eta made landfall three times before. It first made landfall in Central America last week and as a Category 4 hurricane, then in Cuba and in Florida's Lower Matecumbe Key late Sunday.
The tropical storm is forecast to dissipate over the western Atlantic Ocean by the weekend, the NHC said.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has been especially active. It has set the record for most named storms in a single season with 29 so far.
CNN's Robert Shackelford and Tyler Mauldin contributed to this report.