Two Tennessee National Guardsman dead in Alabama helicopter crash

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Light Freezing Rain. A light glaze is expected. * WHERE...Audrain MO, Boone MO, and Ralls MO Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. &&