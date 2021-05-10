COLUMBIA - U.S. economists anticipated a large increase from the 770,000 jobs created in March of 2021.
To their surprise, the U.S. Department of Labor announced only 266,000 new jobs in April. The data exhibited a major plummet in temporary help jobs, manufacturing, courier services and manufacturing.
There is a multitude of reasons that these experts believe could have contributed to the drop. For manufacturing, it is a lack of essential supplies such as the recent global chip shortage. The overwhelming reason for a decrease in temporary help jobs has been that people are currently looking for long-term job security before giving up the government enhanced jobless benefits.
"It is the calculus that people are going through is whether to give up some fairly nice monthly benefits right now," University of Missouri Economics Professor Joseph Haslag said. "Historically, they're larger than they have ever been right now. Usually, the weekly benefits are capped at somewhere in the $300 to $400 range and now they are a fair bit higher around $600 I believe."
Health concerns amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and parents unable to work in-person due to kids not attending in-person classes have also added to the shortage of workers for temporary help jobs. This comes as people search for job security past September, when the COVID-19 pandemic relief package is set to expire.
"I don't think you can completely eliminate the role that's being played by the unemployment insurance benefits that are being offered," Haslag said. "If I knew that I was going back to a job that was that was guaranteed for a year, I think almost all of those people would probably get off the unemployment insurance rolls in go back to work."
Economists have also mentioned that business hirings are the last thing to rebound when coming out of a recession.
"Businesses in particular, always a little bit leery coming out of a recession," Haslag said. "That's why employment is kind of a lagging indicator, they wait until they're starting to show some real profitability and they're feeling fairly confident that profitability picture will continue for the next several months before they begin hiring."
With the addition of so many jobs during the month of March, it was a bit puzzling to economists across the nation to see such a dramatic drop during April, but some believe these numbers will be volatile in the coming months.
"Until these restrictions are gone, in-person eating and how many people are capable of going into the restaurant, and once those things are relaxed, maybe by this summer, we might see a kind of a bigger jump in employment numbers," Haslag said. "I think we're gonna see months where they're really strong and months where they're not quite so strong, but we're on a good trajectory."