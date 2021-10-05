COLUMBIA - The Supreme Court of the United States will hear three cases related to abortion rights during its 2021 term, which began Monday.
Two of the cases are indirectly about the right to an abortion. The first case set to be heard is Cameron v. EMW Women’s Surgical Center, P.S.C. on Oct. 12.
This case dates back to 2018, when Kentucky passed a law banning dilation and evacuation abortions ("D&E") before the fetus' heartbeat stops. EMW challenged the decision, saying it violated the 14th amendment. The district court ruled in favor of EMW.
The 6th District Court also ruled in favor of EMW Women's Surgical Center. After that ruling, the Kentucky Attorney General filed to intervene in the case. The 6th Circuit Court denied the motion.
The question at stake is not explicitly about abortion. The Supreme Court's decision will be "whether a state attorney general vested with the power to defend state law should be permitted to intervene after a federal court of appeals invalidates a state statute when no other state actor will defend the law."
The second case set to be argued is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on Dec. 1.
The Dobbs case is out of Mississippi in the U.S. 5th Circuit. Jackson Women's Health Organization challenged the Mississippi "Gestational Age Act" in a U.S. District Court in 2018. The "Gestational Age Act" bans abortions after 15 weeks except in cases of medical emergency or fetal abnormalities.
The U.S. District Court ruled on the side of Jackson Women's Health Organization and put a stop to enforcement of the "Gestational Age Act." The U.S. 5th Circuit heard an appeal and ruled in the same way as the district court.
Unlike Cameron v. EMW, the question at hand in the Dobbs case is explicitly about abortions. The court with decide "whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional."
"People who have money and availability to transportation or someone to come with them, they are always going to have access to abortion somehow," Rebecca Shaw, an activist and organizer with Como for Progress, said. "It's the people that aren't going to be able to get on a bus and go and take two days off work. So we really need to consider that we are really putting a really serious pressure on someone who is already facing a difficult choice."
The final case is American Medical Association v. Becerra, which does not yet have a date listed for arguments.
The Becerra case concerns abortion-related restrictions for healthcare providers that get federal funds. The case is out of the 9th and 6th circuits.
The questions the Supreme Court will answer include the following:
- Whether the restrictions based off of abortions are arbitrary.
- Whether the rules violate Title X.
- Whether the rules violate Section 1554 of the Affordable Care Act.