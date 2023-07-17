Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 504 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI BOONE CALLAWAY COLE MONITEAU OSAGE IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI CRAWFORD FRANKLIN GASCONADE WASHINGTON IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI IRON REYNOLDS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF COLUMBIA, FULTON, JEFFERSON CITY, SULLIVAN, UNION, AND WASHINGTON.