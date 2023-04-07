 Skip to main content
University of Oklahoma gives all clear after reports of an active shooter on campus

NORMAN, Okla. - The University of Oklahoma Police Department has canceled the "active shooter" alert it sent out to students and gave the All Clear around 11 p.m. Friday night, according to KFOR, the NBC-affiliate in Oklahoma City.

The OU Police Department says no shooter or victims have been located despite earlier reports from a first responder.

The news comes after police began investigating reports of possible gunshots fired at the university. OU officials warned on social media that an active shooter was on campus in the city of Norman.

"There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!" the University of Oklahoma said in a tweet just before 9:30 p.m.

Minutes later, another tweet indicated campus police were investigating "possible shots fired" on the campus. "Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place," the university said in the tweet.

