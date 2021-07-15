COLUMBIA - Starting Thursday, families with children under the age of 17 will receive up to $300 per child per month as part of the American Rescue Plan created by President Biden.
Families with children ages 5 and under will get $300 per child, while those with children from 5-17 will receive $250.
According to Michael Butler, Missouri Democratic Party Chair, the families of over 1.2 million children in Missouri will receive aid as a result. About 39 million American households are estimated to be covered by the enhanced child tax credits.
This new tax credit is an update to an already existing one. Now, families receive more money and more people are eligible. This is the first time that the IRS is allowing payments to be received monthly rather than one lump sum.
William Lalka has a daughter in summer school in Columbia. For Lalka, the money will help them pay for what's needed now and in the fall when the semester gets underway.
"She's getting new summer clothes, new swimsuits, getting ready for school in the fall," Lalka said. "Getting this little bit of injection... will definitely be helpful for our budget."
Not everyone is using the money solely for their children however. Daniel Felty, a father and college student in Jefferson City, said the money could not have come at a better time for he and his wife.
"The timing was the best part for us," Felty said. "The money is going straight to other expenses."
KOMU 8 also spoke with an MU professor who specializes in financial planning. He said people should remember that the half coming in monthly are advance payments.
“If you’re counting on a large refund at the beginning of next year, you may want to look at your finances and make sure that you’re still on track. Your refund may be a little bit less because you’re receiving so much in advance,” Andrew Zumwalt said.
Families can opt out of the monthly option and instead receive a single large sum through the IRS. You can manage the credits here or submit your information here if you did not file taxes.