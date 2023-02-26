US says China will face 'real costs' if it provides lethal aid to Russia for war in Ukraine

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected on Monday morning. These strong winds will shift to the southwest in the late morning and to the west in the early afternoon, before diminishing late Monday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&