US service member dies during training event in Hawaii

On Sunday, April 17, Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, age 29, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One, died while participating in a training evolution with the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay. Fowler became unresponsive during the training and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The incident is currently under investigation by NCIS and local authorities. "Our deepest sympathies go out to Aaron’s family and friends, and we join them in remembering and mourning this brave warrior,” said Rear Adm. Joseph Diguardo, Jr., commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command. “His decision to join this elite special operations community was a testament to the dedicated and selfless character he embodied and his legacy will endure in our ranks through those he inspired by his service.” Fowler, who entered the service in 2012 and commissioned after graduating from the Naval Academy in May 2018, reported to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One in January 2022.