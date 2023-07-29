Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 567 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS CALHOUN GREENE JERSEY MACOUPIN MADISON MONROE RANDOLPH SAINT CLAIR IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS ADAMS BROWN PIKE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 29 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI AUDRAIN BOONE CALLAWAY COLE MONITEAU OSAGE IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI CRAWFORD FRANKLIN GASCONADE JEFFERSON LINCOLN MONTGOMERY SAINT CHARLES SAINT LOUIS SAINT LOUIS CITY WARREN WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI KNOX LEWIS MARION MONROE PIKE RALLS SHELBY IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI IRON MADISON REYNOLDS SAINT FRANCOIS SAINTE GENEVIEVE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTON, BELLEVILLE, BOWLING GREEN, CAHOKIA, CHESTER, COLUMBIA, EDWARDSVILLE, FARMINGTON, FULTON, HANNIBAL, JEFFERSON CITY, MEXICO, MOUNT STERLING, PITTSFIELD, QUINCY, SAINT CHARLES, SAINT LOUIS, SPARTA, SULLIVAN, UNION, AND WASHINGTON.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&