Warnock will win Georgia Senate runoff, CNN projects, in final midterm rebuke of Trump's influence

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Moniteau MO, Osage MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Montgomery MO, and Warren MO Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&