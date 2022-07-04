A participant in the annual Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois said the shooting sounded like fireworks.
The Associated Press reports police said 6 people are dead and 24 are injured after the shooting at the parade in Highland Park, north of Chicago. Police said at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, after a suspect opened fire from a roof.
Jack Barber, was in the parade. In an interview with KOMU 8, Barber said the incident was "really scary."
"We were just standing there getting ready to start walking, and we heard what sounded like firecracker pop," Barber said. "And then a lot of people just started running, scattering in all directions, so we decided to start running."
Barber said he did not know what was going on, but started running because he saw people running around him.
"At first like we didn't even know whether we should run, like we thought maybe it was like a race or something like you know, we just heard the firecracker," Barber said.
Barber said he ran with a couple other people to a nearby house for shelter. He also said his car is still parked in a police-controlled zone at the scene.
Barber said he was supposed to be in other parades on Monday, but they have all been cancelled in response to the shooting.
"You know, it's, it's really scary at a scene where there's lots of young children and families just trying to enjoy their holiday weekend," Barber said.
AP said officials are still looking for the suspect.
KOMU 8 will update with the story with any future information.