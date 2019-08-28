Native Nepal Mizzou students fundraising for homeland

4 years 4 months 11 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2015 Apr 28, 2015 Tuesday, April 28, 2015 7:17:00 AM CDT April 28, 2015 in News
By: Jeremy Schrank, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Students at the University of Missouri are raising money to help those in Nepal following the earthquake. These Mizzou students are all from Nepal.

Nineteen students met at MU's Student Center Monday evening to discuss ways to raise money throughout the campus and community. 

Raghav Poudyal, a fifth year PhD student, said the group plans to begin fundraising this week. He said they plan to use online resources as well as setting up tables around campus. 

"We will start Facebook pages, we will start PayPal accounts, we'll try to reach as many people as we can," he said. 

Poudyal said money isn't getting to the right places at this time despite people in Nepal wanting to help. He said they plan to pass the money they raise along to organizations such as the Red Cross that are already in Nepal and directly help residents. 

Most of the students said they have been keeping in touch with family members despite the horrible conditions.

"Although most of our family members are alive and OK, the city is not. The country is not." Poudyal said. "There are villages that have been wiped off. There are lots of people that need help right now."

He said the aftershocks of the earthquake have been so frequent that people are scared to go back into their homes. With rain and other weather elements, Poudyal said they need help immediately so speed is key. 

Poudyal said they plan on hosting a candlelight vigil in the next few days to help raise money and he encourages everyone to join in the effort to raise funds. 

More News

Grid
List

State GOP representative joins 2020 governor race
State GOP representative joins 2020 governor race
CAMERON, MO. - State Representative Jim Neely has announced his bid for the governor's office. Neely is the first... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 10:29:00 AM CDT August 28, 2019 in News

TS Dorian expected to strengthen, could hit Puerto Rico
TS Dorian expected to strengthen, could hit Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Dorian made a last-minute shift in its path on Tuesday,... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 10:37:06 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

"Hailey's Law" goes into effect across Missouri
"Hailey's Law" goes into effect across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – A new law aimed at helping Missouri law enforcement rescue abducted children more efficiently went into effect... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 8:31:00 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Man issued citation after allegedly vandalizing a Columbia church
UPDATE: Man issued citation after allegedly vandalizing a Columbia church
COLUMBIA - Police issued a summons to the man accused of throwing an object through a downtown church window. ... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 8:06:00 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Police want help identifying shoplifting suspect
UPDATE: Police want help identifying shoplifting suspect
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police is looking for the public's help in identifying a man officers believe is involved in a... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 8:05:00 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

MODOT giving away bridges for free
MODOT giving away bridges for free
HOWARD COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is giving away eight bridges to the public that are currently listed... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 5:53:00 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

State grant set to give free tuition and books to adult students
State grant set to give free tuition and books to adult students
COLUMBIA - The Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant will fully pay for tuition and books for two years. The... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 4:06:00 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

United Way considers long-term plan for Eldon recovery
United Way considers long-term plan for Eldon recovery
ELDON - The United Way of Central Missouri and the Board of Alderman met in separate locations Tuesday night to... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 3:56:00 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

Missouri, neighboring states join to fix Missouri River flood bottlenecks
Missouri, neighboring states join to fix Missouri River flood bottlenecks
JEFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — After a year of devasting flooding, several Midwestern states are joining together to try to... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 3:39:32 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

Mizzou to play Battle Line Rivalry game at Arrowhead Stadium in 2020
Mizzou to play Battle Line Rivalry game at Arrowhead Stadium in 2020
COLUMBIA - MU and the Kansas City Chiefs announced on Tuesday Missouri will play Arkansas at Arrowhead Stadium for the... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in Sports

FOLLOW UP: Charges filed for driver in deadly Lake of the Ozarks crash
FOLLOW UP: Charges filed for driver in deadly Lake of the Ozarks crash
MILLER COUNTY - Prosecutors officially charged an Iowa man for his role in a June boat crash that left a... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 3:07:00 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

NCAA's latest ruling does not change Mizzou's mindset
NCAA's latest ruling does not change Mizzou's mindset
COLUMBIA - The NCAA's latest ruling on Mississippi State garnered attention from the Mizzou athletic department, but not the type... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 2:34:00 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

Parson's Flood Recovery Working Group meets for first time
Parson's Flood Recovery Working Group meets for first time
JEFFERSON CITY - Flood victims from all over Missouri were able to speak with state leaders to get information about... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 2:14:00 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

Police investigating shooting near Derby Ridge Elementary School
Police investigating shooting near Derby Ridge Elementary School
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a man who fired shots on Typhoon Court in north Columbia Monday evening. ... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 1:44:00 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

Judge rules on Missouri's abortion bill
Judge rules on Missouri's abortion bill
KANSAS CITY - A federal judge put Missouri's abortion bill on hold Tuesday, one day before it was scheduled to... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 12:21:00 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

Oklahoma wins case against Johnson & Johnson in historic opioid trial
Oklahoma wins case against Johnson & Johnson in historic opioid trial
NORMAN, Okla. (CNN) -- In a landmark decision, an Oklahoma judge on Monday ordered pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 4:59:00 AM CDT August 27, 2019 in Top Stories

Brazil rejects $20 million of Amazon fire aid from G7
Brazil rejects $20 million of Amazon fire aid from G7
BIARRITZ, France (CNN) -- Brazil rejected an offer of $20 million in aid for the Amazon fires pledged at the... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 4:34:00 AM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

Police investigate shooting near children playing in north Columbia
Police investigate shooting near children playing in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating shots fired in a north Columbia neighborhood. Columbia Police Department responded to Typhoon Court... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 9:59:00 PM CDT August 26, 2019 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
12pm 77°
1pm 78°
2pm 80°
3pm 81°